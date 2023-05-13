COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Two people have been shot in road rage-related incidents in the Richmond area in the last two weeks, and with the temperature continuing to rise, similar incidents are expected to increase in frequency.

On Wednesday, April 26, Chesterfield County Police responded to a report of a shooting on the 4000 block of Chippendale Drive, It was determined that a man had been shot by someone he didn’t know while driving on Chippenham Parkway.

According to police, the victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

On Thursday, May 11, Colonial Heights Police responded to the 600 block of the Boulevard for a report of a shooting. When they got there, they found a woman in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to her leg.

The woman told officers she had been involved in a road rage incident with unknown people on Dupuy Avenue near Virginia State University’s campus. She was taken to Southside Regional Hospital in Petersburg.

Anyone with information related to either of these incidents is asked to call the Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

According to defensivedriving.org, when disputes on the road begin to escalate, it’s best to slow down and remove yourself from the situation.