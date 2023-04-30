DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people are recovering after police say they were stabbed during a racing event at Virginia Motorsports Park in Dinwiddie County Saturday night.

According to the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office, the stabbing happened during an altercation at around 8 p.m. on Saturday, the second day of a two-day racing event at the track.

One person was flown to the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond, their condition is unknown at this time. The other victim was stabbed in the hand and only had minor injuries, according to police.

Police have identified a person of interest, but it is not known whether that person is considered a suspect.

