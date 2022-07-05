HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police Division has announced that two suspects have been arrested in connection to several auto thefts across in the Metro-Richmond area last month.

On Friday, July 1, 20-year-old Sincere Price, of Richmond, and another juvenile male, of Chesterfield, were arrested on stolen weapon charges by the Hollywood Police Department in Florida. Price was also charged with resisting arrest.

The pair is linked to several larcenies from automobiles, vehicle thefts, credit card frauds and burglaries across Chesterfield, Henrico and Richmond, according to police.

A firearm was also reported stolen during one of the Henrico incidents. According to police, it was recovered by authorities in Hollywood, Florida.

Henrico Police officers responded to Summer Court Way in the Wyndham area on Thursday, June 16, to recover an SUV that had been reported stolen in Richmond.

Two other vehicles were stolen in the Wyndham neighborhood, one of which was on the 12000 block of Summer Court Way and the other was on the 5000 block of Barnsley Terrace. Both vehicles were recovered near Forest Hill Avenue in Richmond’s Southside.

(Courtesy of Henrico Police Division)

That same night, Henrico Police received a call from a resident reporting her vehicle had been stolen overnight. The car had been parked in a driveway in the 11700 block of Park Forest Court and was unlocked.

The victim told police that her ATM card was also stolen, and investigators were able to track the card to a gas station, where it was last used.

(Courtesy of Henrico Police Division)

“July is Vehicle Theft Prevention Month and Henrico Police is strongly encouraging citizens to lock their doors and remove any valuable items from vehicles,” said Karina Bolster, a spokesperson for the Henrico County Police Division. “Don’t let your ride or valuables become a part of a crime.”

Both suspects are currently being held at correctional facilities in Broward County, Florida. Extradition of Price and the juvenile male suspect is pending, according to police.