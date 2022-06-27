HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department is continuing their investigation today after a 14-year-old and an 18-year-old were found dead, lying on train tracks in the city late last week.

On Friday, June 24, at around 10:30 p.m., officers found teenagers, Jasir Culver and Micah Coles, after arriving on Elm Street and Arlington Road. Both Culver and Coles were pronounced dead at the scene by Hopewell Fire and EMS.

In addition, an update following the investigation this weekend found that two other juveniles were shot in the same incident. They were sent to the hospital and are recovering from their injuries.

The train tracks where Culver and Coles were found on Friday night. Credit: 8News WRIC

Today, the search for suspects continued as Virginia State Police and local officers went to the scene to find any new evidence that would explain what happened on the night Culver and Coles were found. Officers deployed a canine search to the area to further assist in the investigation.

Neighbors in the area have gotten used to the rise in gun violence, but they are fearing for the safety of their own children.

“She is scared to even come out the house, like I’ve been trying to pull her out the house, do everything that’s possible to get her out the house and she’s scared,” said Gail Morris, the mother of a 16-year-old daughter.

Other members of the Hopewell community have witnessed other incidents related to gun violence and would like to put a stop to an increasing number of people who are losing their lives.

The Hopewell Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit is asking for the public’s help in their investigation. Anyone who has information about the incident is encouraged to call 804-541-2284, or the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline at 804-541-2202. Callers to the hotline have the option to remain anonymous.