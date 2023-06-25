NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two women are dead after police say they were involved in a head-on collision while driving in Nottoway County.

According to Virginia State Police (VSP) troopers responded to Lewistown Plank Road about .2 miles north of Old School House Road in Nottoway County at around 10:11 a.m. on Friday, June 23 for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

It was determined that a 1994 Toyota Camry, driven by 69-year-old Cynthia Jean Pierce of Prince Edward County, and a 2011 Hyundai Tucson, driven by 69-year-old Doris Johnson Fowlkes of Lunenburg County, collided head-on.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, both were wearing seatbelts.