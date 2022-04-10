CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that resulted in two vehicles flipping over on I-95 southbound near mile marker 61.

At 2:27 a.m. on Sunday morning, an accident occurred when 32-year-old Demos Harrison Moore, of Richmond, lost control of his 2002 Toyota four-dour and overturned it on I-95 south.

A second vehicle — a 2018 Mercedes four-door sedan — was traveling behind the Toyota when Moore lost control and could not avoid the collision. The Mercedes struck the overturned Toyota which caused it to overturn as well.

Photo Courtesy of Virginia State Police

Upon the arrival of first responders, the driver of the Mercedes was transported to VCU Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Moore was charged with driving under the influence.

The crash remains under investigation, with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Richmond Division Crash Reconstruction Team.