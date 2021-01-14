Two Virginians won more than $2 million combined from Powerball last night

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two Virginians won big during the Jan. 13 Powerball drawing — a player from McLean won $2 million and a ticket in Hopewell won $100,000.

The McLean player purchased their ticket on the Virginia Lottery website. The ticket matched the first five numbers but missed the Powerball number. This would normally win Powerball’s second place prize of $1 million, but since the person spent an extra dollar for Power Play it doubled the prize to $2 million.

A second player in Hopewell bought a ticket that won them $100,000. The ticket matched four of the first five numbers, plus the Powerball number. This person also spent an extra dollar for Power Play so they doubled their prize from $50,000 to $100,000.

The Virginia Lottery said the winning ticket was purchased at the Wawa on 907 Colonial Corner Drive in Hopewell.

The winning numbers for the January 13 Powerball drawing were 4-19-23-25-49, and the Powerball number was 14.

The VA Lottery said no ticket purchased in Virginia, or anywhere else in the country, matched all six numbers to win the $550 million jackpot. The Jan. 16 drawing has now grown to an estimated $640 million.

Drawings for Powerball are held at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and the odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292,201,338.