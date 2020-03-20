‘Two weeks to prepare’: High demand for food delivery forcing Chop Chop RVA to grow overnight

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Friday night dinner will look different in the coming weeks for many. Some may choose to still support local restaurants, while also staying safe at home.

A Richmond-based food delivery service is working around the clock to meet the sudden demand for more delivery options.

“We want to make sure that the local environment survives and thrives,” Chris Chandler, owner of Chop Chop RVA, said.

It’s a Richmond-only food delivery service similar to GrubHub, DoorDash, or UberEats.

As the owner of Chop Chop RVA, Chandler knows his delivery drivers must get food from more than 65 Richmond restaurants to hungry customers and fast.

“Typically on a Friday night before the coronavirus, we would do anywhere from 75-100 orders, and tonight I predict we’ll do anywhere from 200-300 orders,” he told 8News.

Chandler has seen enormous growth for his business, almost overnight. He’s working to meet those demand, not knowing what tomorrow will bring.

“Something like this would normally take six months to achieve maybe even a year to get to this level and we’ve had about two weeks to prepare for it,” Chandler said.

Chandler is quickly adding more restaurants now forced into the takeout only world. In the last week, he has added at least 35 new delivery drivers.

Those drivers right now wearing gloves and practicing “contact-free delivery.” They text or call when they arrive and leave the food out front.

“We’re trying to do our part,” Chandler said.

Chop Chop RVA only works with small and local restaurants. Chandler says it’s his way of helping RVA make it through an unpredictable time.

“I want to make sure that the community is safe but I also want to make sure that they’re fed and happy and enjoying their life when they’re sitting at home with their families,” he said.

Chandler told 8News he’s getting calls and texts everyday from restaurants looking to get signed up for delivery. In just the last week, he’s added at least 15 new businesses.

Any restaurants looking for information about becoming a restaurant partner, or those looking to become delivery drivers, can find info online here.

Chandler told 8News all delivery through Chop Chop RVA is free right now with the code “SAFETY.”

