‘Two wrongs do not make a right’: Mayor Levar Stoney weighs in on Richmond protest

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney made a public statement — weighing in on the disorder in the city on Friday night.

Beginning as a peaceful protest, unrest in the city turned into riot.

Mayor Stoney spoke about the incident at a free COVID-19 testing event early Saturday morning and said he feels the same pain that sent many others to protest in the streets — but also admits that the United States has a long way to go to garner true healing.

“So last night, like many cities across the country, we saw a lot of individuals express their frustration and that pain, and as a country, we’ve always expressed that pain by exercising our First Amendment rights and there were individuals who showed up to protest and I understand where they are coming from with that pain and feel that pain and that hurt,” Stoney said.

WATCH — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney’s address in full:

He continued to add that causing damage to the city is not the right thing to do.

“Now in this city, we experience more demonstrations and more protests than any other locality in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” Stoney said. “We welcome folks to come and peacefully protest and peacefully demonstrate. However, what I was taught as a young man, which still follows me to this day, is that two wrongs don’t make a right. Two wrongs do not make a right. The injustice that occurred to George Floyd and others — that is wrong. The destruction of property, the damage to property — that is wrong as well. Two injustices don’t make a right. That doesn’t create justice.”

Stoney said that he has reached out to the Mayor of Minneapolis and St. Paul. He gave his condolences by stating his heart is with the family of George Floyd, but also knows the city will make it through the pain.

LATEST HEADLINES: