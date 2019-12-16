U.S. Marshals locate missing convict, recently seen in Henrico, in Mississippi

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man charged with violating parole following a conviction of manslaughter was apprehended one day after county deputies say he was mistakenly released from jail.

Christopher Clausell, 47, convicted of manslaughter, was taken into custody in Jackon, Mississippi, after being spotted in Henrico Sunday.

According to Capt. Eric Coleman, Clausell was taken into custody at the Richmond International Airport under the suspicion of false identification Sunday.

Deputies took Clausell to the Henrico Jail West and fingerprinted him under the alias “Jerome Jenkins.” When no hits came back in their database, Clausell was given an unsecured bond and expected to appear in court Monday morning.

After Clausell’s release, Henrico Sheriff’s Office ran the fingerprints, once again, under the alias of “John Doe.” The database came back with a match – identifying Clausell, who was out on probation from a Mississippi manslaughter.

Clausell was prohibited from leaving the state of Mississippi under the guidelines of his parole.

Marshals say Clausell was last seen near Broad Street in Henrico County on Sunday. Authorities said he may have been staying in an area motel under the alias “Jerome Jenkins”.

On Monday, U.S. Marshals sought the public’s help in locating Clausell following the parole violation. Marshals announced a short time later that Clausell was taken into custody with another person in Jackson, Mississippi.

U.S. Marshals say Clausell was taken into custody without incident.

