U.S. Postal Service expects busy shipping week, here’s how to make sure your holiday gifts arrive on time

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – With Christmas just days away, the United States Postal Service says this week is expected to the busiest mail and shipping week.
They’re expecting a significant increase of mail and packages as folks scramble to make sure their gifts arrive by Christmas morning.
The busy holiday shipping week comes as millions of COVID-19 vaccines are also being shipped across the country which could cause further delays.
Here are some deadlines to be aware of if you want your packages to arrive by December 25:
United States Postal Service:
- Dec. 15 — USPS Retail Ground service
- Dec. 18 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express service
- Dec. 18 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)
- Dec. 18 — First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
- Dec. 19 — Priority Mail service
- Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express service
FedEx:
- Dec. 9 – FedEx SmartPost
- Dec. 15 – FedEx Home Delivery
- Dec. 15 – FedEx Ground
- Dec. 21 – FedEx Express Saver
- Dec. 21 – FedEx 3Day Freight
- Dec. 22 – FedEx 2Day
- Dec. 22 – FedEx 2Day A.M.
- Dec. 22 – FedEx 2Day Freight
- Dec. 23 – FedEx 1Day Freight
- Dec. 23- FedEx Extra Hours
- Dec. 23 – FedEx Standard Overnight
- Dec. 23- FedEx Priority Overnight
- Dec. 23 – FedEx First Overnight
- Dec. 25 – FedEx SameDay
- Dec. 25 – FedEx SameDay City Priority
- Dec. 25 – FedEx SameDay City Direct
UPS:
- Dec. 21 – UPS 3 Day Select
- Dec. 22 – UPS 2nd Day Air
- Dec. 23 – UPS Next Day Air