U.S. Postal Service expects busy shipping week, here’s how to make sure your holiday gifts arrive on time

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – With Christmas just days away, the United States Postal Service says this week is expected to the busiest mail and shipping week.

They’re expecting a significant increase of mail and packages as folks scramble to make sure their gifts arrive by Christmas morning.

The busy holiday shipping week comes as millions of COVID-19 vaccines are also being shipped across the country which could cause further delays.

Here are some deadlines to be aware of if you want your packages to arrive by December 25:

United States Postal Service:

Dec. 15 — USPS Retail Ground service

Dec. 18 — APO/FPO/DPO ( except ZIP Code 093 ) USPS Priority Mail Express service

) USPS Priority Mail Express service Dec. 18 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

Dec. 18 — First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 19 — Priority Mail service

Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express service

FedEx:

Dec. 9 – FedEx SmartPost

Dec. 15 – FedEx Home Delivery

Dec. 15 – FedEx Ground

Dec. 21 – FedEx Express Saver

Dec. 21 – FedEx 3Day Freight

Dec. 22 – FedEx 2Day

Dec. 22 – FedEx 2Day A.M.

Dec. 22 – FedEx 2Day Freight

Dec. 23 – FedEx 1Day Freight

Dec. 23- FedEx Extra Hours

Dec. 23 – FedEx Standard Overnight

Dec. 23- FedEx Priority Overnight

Dec. 23 – FedEx First Overnight

Dec. 25 – FedEx SameDay

Dec. 25 – FedEx SameDay City Priority

Dec. 25 – FedEx SameDay City Direct

UPS: