CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — As the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues, a Chesterfield County resident is hosting his family members who managed to escape their embattled homeland just days ago.

8News sat down with them on Monday, as they recalled the fear of living underground for five days and the heartbreak of leaving their loved ones and country behind.

“I miss my friends, I miss my grandparents, I miss my city, I miss my country,” Sofiia “Sonya” Bragnia, 17, said.

Sonya was studying to become a psychologist when her life was uprooted. When the bombing in Kharkiv began, she took shelter in a cellar at her grandparents’ house with about nine other people. Sonya said she went above ground only once during that time.

“I heard a lot of noises of bombs, rockets. That was so scary,” she said. “I thought, ‘I’m going to die. This is it.'”

Sonya and her parents made the long trip from their home city of Kharkiv to Lviv, hundreds of miles west. They were then able to get on a train to Warsaw, Poland. From there, they flew into Washington, D.C.

“We moved through Khiv where there was a lot of bombs and rockets, and there was a long trip, for sure,” Sonya said. “It was so hard. We were so tired. But right now, we’re here, we’re safe.”

The journey across the globe took them several days, during which they said they saw other Ukrainian citizens camping out on train platforms in the hope that they might be able to escape the embattled nation.

“I want to say very much thank you to people in the west of Ukraine, in the Poland. They give us clothes, food and a little bit of hope in the future,” Tetyana “Tanya” Goryaystova, Sonya’s mother, 49, said. “But we can’t be happy now because our parents are still there in Kharkiv, still bombed today, tonight, every day.”

Tanya said that many of their loved ones are too elderly to make the journey to safety, and are sheltering in place.

“Please, help our country because our country is a very small, peaceful, beautiful country,” she said. “It’s fighting now like a hero, but very long.”

Since leaving Ukraine, Tanya and Sonya have tried to maintain daily contact with their relatives still there. Those who were alive during World War II have told them that the current destruction of Kharkiv is worse than what they witnessed more than 70 years ago.

“They live with hope. Only with hope, only with pride,” Tanya said of her loved ones back home. “We want to rebuild our country, rebuild our city.”

Tanya and Sonya said that they are grateful to be safely in the U.S., and have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of community support since they arrived. But it is bittersweet because of what they left behind.

“Thank God we are alive, of course, and the sun is shining, the sky is blue,” Tanya said. “But my brain now is with my parents in my country, in my city.”