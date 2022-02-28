RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A collaborative non-profit organization between the United States and Ukraine helping at least 2,000 poor and underprivileged Ukrainians is working in overdrive, as explosions continue to rock the area with Russia’s continued attack on Ukraine.

The organization said at least two fathers of their clients died on the first night of the bombing attacks. Leaders said they are doing everything they can to help those widowed mothers and their children.

Irena Vnglovska lives in Ukraine and is a part of the Indiana-based organization, Mission to Ukraine. She described the unimaginable situation she and other Ukrainians are currently in, explaining the moments she has had to hide when the sirens go off.

“People just live on constant stress and alert,” she said.

Vnglovska said she is in Zhytomyr, just ten miles away from the city’s military airport.

“I woke up because I heard bombing. And they were bombing our military airport,” she described.

In Richmond, Virginia, Debbie Butler is another member of Mission to Ukraine. She said she is in constant contact with Vnglovska.

She described the moment her heart dropped while in a group chat with Vnglovska.

“All of a sudden in the chat, they’re saying, I hear sirens, do you hear that? I hear explosions. We’ve got to hide. And it went silent,” she said.

Butler was in Ukraine just weeks ago helping develop an emergency plan.

“The same things I told them to think about like we do during a hurricane. Right? What if the stores don’t work and you can’t get money. So, we stockpiled some cash in case they needed it. We supplied or stockpiled three months of food,” she said.

Vnglovska said the biggest need for Ukrainians is online counseling. She worries with the continuous attacks that a humanitarian catastrophe is on the brink.

“Everybody is scared. Women are scared. Babies, children are so scared. They spent days, hours, days in the shelter,” she described.

Right now, with the continued attacks, it is difficult to get supplies or money to Ukrainians. But soon Butler said the organization will know more about how you can volunteer to go overseas.

Butler said the organization has raised $150,000 so far, but she said it’s a drop in the bucket compared to what they will need in what Vnglovska said could be a “humanitarian catastrophe.”

Butler said the public can donate to their post-disaster emergency relief fund on their website or their Facebook page.