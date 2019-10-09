Ukrop’s gets approval for West End food hall

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — It’s official! Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods will build a food hall in Henrico County’s West End.

It will be located at the corner of Horsepen Road and Patterson Avenue.

The Central Virginia-based food manufacturer first announced the plans for its food hall in June, saying it will not be a grocery store, but rather a place where they offer some of their most famous items.

The county’s planning commission gave the rezoning plan unanimous support in September and on Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors gave it the final approval.

The food hall is expected to have fried chicken, pizza, potato wedges, paninis and more.

“We hope it will be a fun and dynamic place where people can gather and enjoy great-tasting Ukrop’s foods,” the company said in June. “It will also be a location where we can be innovative and creative, introducing and testing new foods.”

Construction will begin early next year. The company said they are aiming for a fall 2020 open.

“Special thank you to the community for the interest and support we have received. Really looking forward to being a good neighbor and can’t wait to serve you,” Ukrop’s said on Facebook.