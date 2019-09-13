Ukrop’s inches closer to opening West End food hall

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Ukrop’s inched a bit closer to opening a food hall in Henrico County following the unanimous approval by the county’s Planning Commission during a meeting Thursday night. The company released a statement Friday sharing their excitement about the commission’s recommendation.

Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods President Scott Aronson is pleased with the Henrico Planning Commission’s recommendation that the plans for our proposed food hall at the corner of Horsepen and Patterson may move ahead; the next step will take place in October when the Board of Supervisors will review our rezoning request. We look forward to having the opportunity to serve the community by creating a warm and inviting destination for folks to gather and enjoy their favorite Ukrop’s foods.” Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods

In June, Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods hinted about a food hall possibly opening at the corner of Horespen Road and Patterson Avenue. The company explained in a Facebook post that the proposed food hall “will not be a grocery store” but a place to get “some of our food fans’ most requested Ukrop’s items.”

The planned food hall is expected to have fried chicken, pizza, potato wedges, paninis and more.

FRIED CHICKEN! Not today, but hopefully some time next year (pending zoning approvals), we’ll be opening a food hall… Posted by Ukrop's Homestyle Foods on Thursday, June 20, 2019

“We hope it will be a fun and dynamic place where people can gather and enjoy great-tasting Ukrop’s foods,” the June 20 post read. “It will also be a location where we can be innovative and creative, introducing and testing new foods.”

