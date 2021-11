POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 62-year-old man and 7-year-old child are both fighting for their life after a Sunday afternoon car crash.

According to Virginia State Police, the man was driving a pickup truck north on Maidens Road when it came up behind a stopped vehicle. The man drove the truck off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

Police said, the man and child were both not wearing a seat belt.

They both suffered life-threatening injuries.