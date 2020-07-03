Unconscious man airlifted to hospital following boating accident on Lake Anna

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A unconscious man was airlifted to a nearby hospital Friday following a boating accident on Lake Anna in Louisa County.
A Department of Wildlife Resources spokesperson told 8News the man was removed from the water. He had suffered a laceration on his head.
Department officials say they received the boating accident alert around 6:50 p.m.
Details remain limited but the incident is under investigation. An 8News crew is working to learn more.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
