Police: 45-year-old man pulled from James River near Pony Pasture dies

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 45-year-old man died in the hospital Tuesday after being rescued from the James River.
A Richmond police spokesperson told 8News that officers and Richmond fire crews responded to Pony Pasture for a water rescue. The man had been brought to shore by other boaters, according to the Richmond Fire Department.
A man, identified later as Joshua Jennings, was rescued and rushed to the hospital. Jennings was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of his death.
