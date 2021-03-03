United Way providing free tax preparation service

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg is kicking off its 18th year of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program this week.

This is a tax perpetration service offered to area families with household incomes less than $56,000.

“With tax season upon us and financial uncertainty due to the pandemic still a reality for many in the region, it is more important than ever for households to be able to plan for what they might owe or have coming back to them,” said James Taylor, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg.

They will have tax sites across Richmond, Goochland, Chesterfield, Henrico and Charles City, in addition to online tax preparation services. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Way said in-person tax sites will operate by appointment only, follow social distancing guidelines and require people wear face masks.

“Our Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is an impactful service that we provide every year,” Taylor said. “This year’s blend of in-person and virtual options will allow us to meet this challenging moment and help thousands of local families work toward financial stability.”

You can find more information online here.