University of Richmond faculty cast vote of no confidence in Rector Paul Queally

The University of Richmond Board of Trustees issued a statement that supports retaining the name of Rev. Robert Ryland, despite student demands for change. (Photo: Kristen Starks and Ben Wasserstein)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The faculty at the University of Richmond have cast a vote of no confidence in the school’s Rector Paul Queally over the decision to not rename two buildings on the campus.

The buildings, Ryland Hall and Freeman Hall, bear the names of a known slave owner, Robert Ryland, and a white supremacist and eugenicist, Douglas Southall Freeman.

At the school’s April 9 faculty meeting, 306 members voted yes, 32 members voted no, with 14 abstaining on a motion of no confidence.

“The faculty of the University of Richmond believes that the existing names have damaged our educational mission for our students, and for Black students in particular, by continuing to honor an enslaver and a white supremacist,” the motion reads in part.

The faculty have called for Queally’s resignation.

