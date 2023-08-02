CONROE, Texas (WRIC) — A student at the University of Richmond was arrested after he allegedly hid his phone in the women’s bathroom at a pool in Texas in June.

According to WFAA in Dallas, 19-year-old Roman Maciel is accused of hiding his phone under a pile of toilet paper on Thursday, June 8. He was arrested and charged with felony invasive visual recording and two counts of misdemeanor assault.

According to WFAA, the mother of a 4-year-old girl confronted Maciel after the two found his phone in the women’s bathroom. Police say Maciel then assaulted the mother and another person before running away into the woods, where he was later arrested.

Maciel is a student in the class of 2026 at the University of Richmond and is a member of the Richmond Scholars, a competitive group which receives special monetary support from the school. According to WFAA, Maciel was also class of 2022 salutatorian at Oak Ridge North High School, located south of Conroe.