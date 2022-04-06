RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Kevin Hallock will officially take over as the 11th president of the University of Richmond after an inauguration ceremony this week.

The inauguration will be held Friday, April 8 at 10:30 a.m. at the Robins Center, the Richmond Spiders’ basketball arena.

The inauguration is part of a series of events going on all weekend to celebrate the new president. The events are free and open to the public, but those wishing to attend are asked to register.

Hallock is an award-winning teacher, economist and author who earned a Bachelor of Arts in economics from the University of Massachusetts and a Ph.D. in economics from Princeton. He spent a total of 26 years as a faculty member of the University of Illinois and Cornell. Prior to coming to the University of Richmond, Hallock was dean of Cornell’s S.C. Johnson College of Business. He’s also a fellow of the National Academy of Human Resources and a research associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research.

“Inauguration affords us an opportunity to take stock of where we’ve been, where we are, and where we’re going as an institution,” said Hallock. “I’m immensely proud to be part of a community that has worked so hard to empower students of all backgrounds to take full advantage of the outstanding and distinctive education we offer.”