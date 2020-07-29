University of Richmond to test students for COVID-19 upon arrival

Instead of heading straight to the dorm, University of Richmond students will make their first stop on campus at the COVID-19 testing site. Richmond has mandated that all students get tested when they arrive on campus. The students will be unable to access their residence halls until after they complete their tests and are determined asymptomatic.

Prior to testing on campus the students will have been monitoring their symptoms and temperature for at least 14 days before moving to campus. According to Richmond’s website, “Students will receive a daily email with a link to a health monitoring online platform designated by the University to record this information.”

Richmond has outlined their protocols for testing on their website. Asymptomatic students will be allowed to proceed with the move-in process and access their dorm. While these students are awaiting test results they must practice strict social distancing and wear a face covering in their room.

According to the university’s website, tests results may take up to 48 hours. During this waiting period the students will have to keep a list of anyone they have had close contact with for contact tracing purposes.

Students who arrive with a fever or other COVID-19 symptoms will be asked to leave and isolate at home with their families. The university will provide designated isolation rooms for students who cannot return home. Isolation housing will provide Wi-Fi access, food drop offs and other necessary amenities.

Each student approved for move-in will be given a welcome kit containing a face covering, wipes and hand sanitizer.

If a student receives a negative test result they will only be required to wear a face covering outside of their room. They will still have to practice strict social distancing and track people they have been in contact with. Students with positive results and anyone they have had close contact with will have to temporarily move to isolation housing.

Once the semester has begun ill students will be required to contact Richmond’s Student Health Center for assistance and to determine if they must be quarantined.