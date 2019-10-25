VSP: Man jumps from overpass in Caroline County, closes portion of I-95 South

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man jumped from the exit 104 overpass in Caroline County and was struck by a car in an attempted suicide Thursday that has closed a portion of Interstate-95 South.

Virginia State Police said the man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after jumping from the overpass onto the interstate, but no other injuries have been reported at this time.

According to VDOT, the incident has closed the southbound right lane, the right shoulder and entrance ramp at mile marker 104. “The on ramp from Route 207 South to I-95 South is blocked,” VDOT says.

Police said an investigation is underway.

