UPDATE: Devastating Richmond elementary school fire still smoldering 10 hours later

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)— Firefighters at Fox Elementary said that there are still a couple “hotspots” they are working to put out Saturday morning after the school went up in flames late Friday night.

Richmond Public Schools is holding a press conference at 10 a.m. with Superintendent Kamras, Mayor Levar Stoney, Fox Principal Daniela Jacobs, and Richmond City Fire Chief Angel Montoya to discuss more details on the incident and “next steps for the Fox community.”

The Richmond Fire Department responded to the school, 2300 Hanover Avenue, ablaze around 10:35 p.m. Friday, where they encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the top floor above the main entrance. RFD said the fire quickly spread across the top of the building.

Richmond Schools Superintendent, Jason Kamras, alerted the community of the fire by tweeting, “I’m heartbroken to share that Fox ES is on fire. I’m on site with Principal Jacobs. RFD is doing their very best to contain it. I’ll share more information once I have it. Please keep the Fox community in your prayers tonight.”

Fire at Fox Elementary (Photo Courtesy of Tyler Thrasher)

Fire at Fox Elementary (Photo Courtesy of Tyler Thrasher)

By 11:09 the roof began to collapse, so crews were evacuated from the inside of the building and redirected to focus efforts on extinguishing from the outside. At 1:21 a.m. firefighters were still trying to get the fire under control. Firefighters used long ladders on the trucks to combat the flames from above.

Fire at Fox Elementary (Photo Courtesy of Tyler Thrasher)

Fire at Fox Elementary (Photo Courtesy of Tyler Thrasher)

A crowd gathered outside of the school to witness the building’s destruction. Parents of children who attend the school reacted on social media, with Virginia Senator Jennifer McClellan tweeting, “As a Fox Elementary parent, I am dreading telling my kids the news of the fire when they wake up. Please hold the Fox family in your prayers. The kids, parents, teachers, and staff have been through a lot in the last 2 years, but the love we have for one another is strong.”

Fire at Fox Elementary (Photo Courtesy of Tyler Thrasher)

Fire at Fox Elementary (Photo Courtesy of Tyler Thrasher)

Fire at Fox Elementary (Photo Courtesy of Tyler Thrasher)

Fire at Fox Elementary (Photo Courtesy of Tyler Thrasher)

Fire at Fox Elementary (Photo Courtesy of Tyler Thrasher)

RFD said nobody was hurt in the fire, and that they are investigating the cause of the blaze.

The fire was marked under control over four hours later, at 2:44 a.m.

Video of Fox Elementary Fire (Video Courtesy of Tyler Thrasher)

