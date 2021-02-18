UPDATE: Man hit by car, killed on the side of Route 60 in Powhatan

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One man is dead after being hit by a car in Powhatan County on Wednesday night.

Virginia State Police responded to the accident just before 8:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Route 60.

The man was driving a 2018 Nissan Altima westbound when he ran off the left side of the road and hit a guardrail. He then exited his vehicle and entered the left travel lane.

The man, identified as 28-year-old Howard Berry, was then hit by a 2013 Ford Edge. He died at the scene.

The Edge was driven by a 44-year-old woman. She remained on the scene of the crash. She was wearing her seatbelt and not injured during the incident.