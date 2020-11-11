UPDATE: New Kent woman missing since February found dead in her vehicle

Deputies say Ms. Joan Marie Orr has not been seen by her family since she left her residence, located in the 8900 block of Tunstall Rd, on the evening of February 15, 2020.

NEW KENT, Va. (WRIC) — A New Kent woman who had been reported missing since February was found dead in her vehicle today.

The New Kent Sheriff’s Office received a report that her vehicle was found in a wooded area off Henpeck Road in Quinton today. They said it was discovered by two hunters who contacted the office at 11 a.m.

Deputies responded to the scene where they found the vehicle which was registered to Joan Marie Orr, 69, who had been reported missing by her family on Feb. 15. Orr was last seen leaving her residence, located on the 8900 block of Tunstall Road.

The office said Orr’s remains were found in the vehicle, and then transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond for further examination and positive identification.

The Sherriff’s Office said Foul play is not suspected in this case at this time, and they will not make any more comments about the investigation at this time.

