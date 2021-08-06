UPDATE: Victims identified in Your Place Sports Bar and Grill shooting

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police have identified two victims in a shooting that left two dead and one critically injured outside of Your Place Sports Bar and Grill on Wadsworth Drive.

Ockelle Ty-Quan Duncan, 23, of Richmond, died at the scene, while two other victims were transported to a nearby hospital.

There, Daquan K. Berry, 24, of Chesterfield, died of his injuries. The third victim is still in critical condition, and has not been identified at this time.

No additional suspects are being sought at this time, but anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

