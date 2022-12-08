NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A heavily-traveled part of Interstate 64 could soon be upgraded.

The Virginia Department of Transportation plans to add to the end of the project and widen a part of I-64 in New Kent County, but first, VDOTY wants the public’s input.

The plan entails widening I-64 in New Kent for about 10 miles from four lanes to six lanes between Bottoms Bridge and New Courthouse Road. That specific part of the road is called the “gap” and it’s the last four-lane section of I-64.

VDOT plans to add a 12-foot travel lane in both directions and 10-foot paved shoulders on both outside and inside lanes, expected to be completed by the winter of 2026 and 2027.

The entire 29-mile project starts at Bottoms Bridge in New Kent and would go all the way to the Lightfoot exit in Williamsburg.

VDOT plans to widen several bridges and put in new cameras to help with incident alerts, sound barrier walls and new storm drainage pipes.

The entire project is estimated to cost around $750 million.

The in-person public hearing will happen Tuesday, December 13 between 5 and 7 p.m. at the New Kent Visitors Center on Vineyards Parkway.