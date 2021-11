GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A new retirement community labeled the “Cruise Ship on Land” is ready to take on some passengers.

The Tuckahoe Pines Retirement Community opened in Goochland on Thursday for those aged 55 and older.

The community features an arcade, salon and theatre, as well as resort-style dining.

Those interested in becoming a resident can find information on the community’s Facebook page.