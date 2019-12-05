UR professor gets large grant to study invasive beetle

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A professor at the University of Richmond has been awarded a more than $100,000 grant to study an invasive beetle.

Professor Kristine Grayson received the grant from the United States Department of Agriculture to study the emerald ash borer, an Asian beetle that recently invaded the Midwest.

The beetle can be deadly for ash trees. Grayson said they are difficult to study, because of biology and feeding behavior.

Grayson, who has been teaching at the University of Richmond since 2015, will collaborate with a USDA lab in Michigan to study the beetle’s life cycle and management strategies.