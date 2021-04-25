UR to establish standing committee on diversity, equity and inclusion

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Richmond is making progress when it comes to diversity, equity and inclusion on campus.

The Board of Trustees voted unanimously to establish a standing committee focused on those three topics at the university.

Details surrounding this addition will be finalized in the coming weeks. It’s expected to begin its work in the fall.

The Board continues to discuss its plans to create a commission regarding the renaming of two buildings on campus named for two people with ties to slave ownership and white supremacy.

Input by the Board of Trustees is still welcoming input from the community on its website.

Recently the staff at the school cast an official vote of no confidence in UR Rector Paul Quealy for how the renaming process has been handled.