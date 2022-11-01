POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A section of Urbine Road in Powhatan County will close for one day so that two culvert pipes in the area can be replaced.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the closure will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Drivers looking to travel east through Urbine Road should take Anderson Highway east to Stavemill Road and take it east back to Urbine Road.

Drivers looking to travel west through Urbine Road should take Stavemill Road North to Anderson Highway and take it west back to Urbine Road.

