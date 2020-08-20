Used vehicles in high demand during coronavirus pandemic

CHESTERFIELD, Va. – The Coronavirus pandemic is helping used vehicle prices see a sharp uptick and trade-in values increase.

Edmunds data reveals that used car values have risen over 16 percent in the last month alone.

Recent research released by Edmunds also shows that the average value for all vehicles traded in during the month of July climbed to $14,066 compared to $12,083 in June, marking a 16.4% increase that is just shy of $2,000.

“Right now is a critical time for used cars and new cars and what’s going on is the public needs to understand is it’s a sellers market so if you’re ready to sell your car, now is a great time to do that,” said Amon Hamad at Yes Auto Sales on Midlothian Turnpike.

Hamad says during these difficult times, people are looking for more affordable transportation.

“Luxury kind of took a back seat,” said Hamad. “I don’t want to say complete back seat, but I think the stuff (vehicles) people can get from point A to point B in. They want something that’s going to last long. Toyotas, Hondas, four – wheel drives, trucks – they’re really, really hot right now.”

Dealers are open to all types of vehicles, makes, and models and aren’t being as picky these days about the condition.

“Right now, people are buying stuff that they normally would have passed up on in the past so really it’s bottom of the barrel, but still good stuff,” said Hamad.

Rand Hargrave, General Manager, at Volvo Cars Midlothian said they can easily fix up any used vehicle to make it ready for the lot.

“We can get the maintenance up to date, we all have detail departments so cleanliness, cosmetics, body shop issues that’s not a major concern for us,” said Hargrave.

Vehicle inventory is low and the demand is high. That’s why car dealerships are willing to pay more for your car.

“We are turning to our customer base and basically the general population saying we will offer top dollar for vehicles that they currently own because we need the cars to sell, we know we’re competing with a lot of higher auction prices,” said Hargrave. “Instead, we can cut you a check right away and off you go.”

8News spoke with Patrick Downey who purchased a used car for his son and says ‘it’s like new.’

“It’s a crisis in the world and he basically, he got a new car – 10,000 miles – at the Volvo dealership, it’s a 2018 for a nice, fair price,” said Downey. “We are happy.”







As for advice when it comes to selling your vehicle, Hamad says it’s important to get quotes from a few different dealerships.

“Don’t just sell your car to the first place you go to. Maybe go to two or three stores that offer you money. I think you’d be surprised with on what you can actually earn yourself,” said Hamad.

Visit the Edmunds website for more details on how to take advantage of this seller’s market and sell your vehicle safely.

