USPS opening mega passport acceptance center in Bon Air

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The U.S. Postal service announced it is making applying for a passport easier by opening the Bon Air Mega Passport Acceptance Center.

USPS said this center will have everything needed to submit a new passport or renewal application. This includes passport photos taken on-site, application acceptance and photocopy services. They will also have an expedited service available, including Priority Mail Express delivery of passports.

Right now the entire process for a new passport takes up to 18 weeks due to mail delays.

The new center will be open Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and is located at 101 N. Pinetta Drive.

You can find more information about preparing your passport application online here.