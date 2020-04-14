Valentine Museum donating thousands of workbooks to RPS students

RICHMOND, Va. WRIC) — As people across the commonwealth come together by donating food and medical supplies, one historic facility in Richmond is giving back in another way.

The Valentine Museum is donating workbooks full of puzzles, mazes and coloring templates to Richmond Public Schools food distribution sites. The move is designed to give children the opportunity to continue learning about Richmond’s history from home, while the museum is closed.

“Once this happened, it wasn’t a question of ‘are we gonna do anything?’ It was a question of ‘what are we going to do?'” said Eric Steigleder, of the Valentine Museum. “That’s kind of fulfilling our mission to kind of engage and inspire the students of the city.”

So far, the Valentine Museum has already donated 9,000 workbooks to children. They plan on donating more than 24,000 workbooks to RPS food distribution over the next few weeks.

“It’s us meeting the students where they are in the community, right? They can’t come to the Valentine on a tour, they can’t go on a walking tour — so we bring it to them,” Steigleder said.

Steigleder told 8News the motivation is etched in his belief that Richmond kids deserved to have their stories told. That’s why the museum is hoping to collect those stories — as they experience childhood during the pandemic.

“Those are the voices that get kind of stifled,” Steigleder said. “We hear from professionals, we hear from politicians, we hear from doctors we hear from adult. But students, the kids, the ones who are seeing all this stuff and having to experience just as much anxiety as adults are the voices that are often not recorded in history.”

To download the workbooks yourself, click here: https://thevalentine.org/programs-tours/virtualvalentine/

