Vape shop employee charged with sexual assault at gunpoint attempt on customer

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A vape shop employee is behind bars after deputies said he attempted to sexually assault a customer by gunpoint near closing time Friday.

According to the Stafford County’s Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 400 block of Garrisonville Road for a suspicious person with a weapon.

There, a 27-year-old woman told deputies that she entered East Coast Vapers around closing time. While she was inside the store, the victim said an employee pointed a firearm at her head and attempted to sexually assault her.

She managed to escape and immediately dialed the authorities.

Deputies identified the store employee as Charles Henry Austin III, 31, of Stafford. He is charged with attempted rape, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, abduction, aggravated sexual battery, brandishing a firearm, and assault and battery.

He is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.