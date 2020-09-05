VCU adds PPE vending machines for students, staff

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University is distributing personal protective equipment (PPE) to students by way of vending machines.
Students can find the vending machines, which are filled with masks, sanitizer and wipes, all throughout campus.
The supplies are available to students and staff for free with a limit of one per month.
