VCU Health develops in-house COVID-19 test

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University Health System has developed an in-house COVID-19 test for a pilot program meant for inpatients, the university announced Wednesday.

VCU Health aims to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus with its in-house test by “significantly” reducing wait times for test results. The university plans to continue developing its testing capabilities and pursue other options in order to meet the demands for testing.

“Being able to determine whether a patient does or does not have COVID-19 quickly is of critical importance,” Christopher Doern, Ph.D., director of microbiology at VCU Health who oversees the implementation of new technologies in the VCU Health clinical microbiology laboratory, said in a statement. “Being able to do that in our own laboratory will be a game changer in how we manage patients with potential COVID-19 symptoms.”

RELATED: VCU researchers begin clinical trials for treatment COVID-19

“One of the most incredible things is that, 10 days ago, this test didn’t exist,” Doern continued. “We designed this test from the ground up in less than two weeks, a process that under normal circumstances would take a year or more. It speaks to the extraordinary work of VCU Health medical technologists and microbiologists in the face of a global pandemic.”

Stay with 8News for updates.

For more coronavirus coverage, click here.