VCU Health eases visitation restrictions

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU Health announced that starting Monday, June 22, it is easing visitation restrictions for hospitalized non-COVID-19 patients.

“Our patient care philosophy depends greatly on engaging family and friends to be part of the healing process,” the announcement said.

They will now allow patients to receive one adult visitor a day with some restrictions. Here are the restrictions:

Visitors must be 18 years and older.

All visitors must be screened and wear a face mask the entire visit

Patients can only receive visitors from noon-8 p.m.

Visitors must stay in the patient’s room the entire time

Guests will need to wear a visitor desk from the information desk the entire visit.

People visiting inpatients will only be able to enter through the Gateway and Critical Care Hosptial entrances.

However, VCU Health said some exceptions to this policy will stay the same, including the number of visitors that can visit non-COVID-19 patients at the end of their life.

For a full list of exceptions and restrictions visit VCU Health’s website.

