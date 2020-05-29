VCU Health Emergency Center at New Kent unveiled Friday

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A big step forward for access to emergency medical care in New Kent County was unveiled Friday. The New VCU Health Emergency at New Kent welcomes patients beginning Monday.

Friday marked the official ribbon-cutting of the new $16 million dollar facility. Located near Exit 205 off Interstate 64 at 2495 Pocahontas Trail, in Quinton, the groundbreaking for the new standalone emergency room comes weeks after the facility was to open earlier this spring. Plans, however, were delayed as a result of COVID-19.

The new building comes with a new 17,000 square-foot emergency room that brings 24/7 access to doctors, nurses and lab services.

New Kent County Administrator Rodney Hathaway calls the facility a ‘game-changer’ for the community.

“For emergency service, we’re having to transport our residents at least 30 minutes outside of the county,” Hathaway said. “When you’re in an emergency situation every minute, every second is precious.”

VCU Health says they are taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safest environment possible while limiting patient-exposure to COVID-19 by enforcing the following guidelines:

Everyone entering the facility will be screened for coronavirus symptoms at the door.

Patients with coronavirus symptoms will be treated in separate, designated areas to minimize the spread of COVID-19. Testing everyone at the door ensures that providers take all proper safety measures to care for patients screening positive for COVID-19 and keep others safe.

All patients entering the emergency center are required to wear a mask. VCU Health will provide masks to patients who do not have one.

All VCU Health team members providing care will wear masks.

Along with increasing access to immediate emergency care, the new facility is bringing jobs — well paying jobs — to New Kent County.

