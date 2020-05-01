VCU Health reports ‘drastic decrease’ in ER visits, worries kids aren’t getting critical care

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU Health worries that Virginians may not be seeking the care they need as a result of stay-at-home orders implemented during the coronavirus pandemic.

The concern comes after health care providers report a ‘drastic decrease’ in the number of children visiting its pediatric emergency department. Dr. Frank Petruzella, the pediatric ER director at VCU Health, told 8News that fear of the coronavirus may be causing adults, not just children, to avoid seeing a doctor. Electing not to travel to the doctor or emergency room, and ignoring real symptoms, is a decision Dr.Petruzella says could hurt citizens down the road.

“We want to make sure that children that actually need to come to the ER are actually coming,” he said. He told 8News that every year, Central Virginia’s brutal allergy season sends quite a few kids to the emergency room.

Dr. Frank Petruzella (L) and 8News reporter Alex Thorson.

“We see a very large number of patients with asthma, asthmatic exacerbations, or chronic respiratory illness,” he said.

But this year has been different.

“We’re just not seeing those kids and we all know that asthma doesn’t just go away,” the doctor said.

Dr. Petruzella reminds locals to never ignore symptoms or persisting health issues.

“The more you ignore symptoms, particularly, worsening symptoms of a chronic illness, the harder my job is once you finally get to me, to reverse those symptoms and get you back well,” he told 8News in a video interview Friday.

Health officials suspect the virus could be preventing people from visiting a doctor for preventative care as well. Health care providers are reporting a decline in the number of kids getting immunizations and going in for check-ups.

“Contact your primary care physician,” Dr. Petruzella asked. “They can often tell you whether this is something you can weather at home, or they need to see you, or you need to come into the emergency department.”

To protect kids from COVID-19, the pediatric ER has a separate entrance for patients with respiratory symptoms. They also say that every child and parent is also given a mask and screened for symptoms.

Click here for a guideline from VCU Health about when to visit the emergency room.

It may come as no surprise that people are avoiding hospitals with COVID-19 lingering, Dr. Petruzella says “we want to make sure that people aren’t staying home too long.”

