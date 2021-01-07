VCU Health suspending visitations soon, with some exceptions

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As the number of positive cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, VCU Health is being proactive in ensuring the safety of their employees, staff and patients at VCU Medical Center.

That’s why beginning Jan. 8, all in-person visits to hospitalized adult patients will be suspended until further notice. VCU Health said in a statement the decision is temporary, but that the “Policy is designed to keep our team members, patients and community safe.”

But the decision does include some exceptions. In the labor and delivery and mother and infant units, one adult visitor will be allowed for the duration of the patient’s stay. For pediatric patients in all units, two adult visitors per patient are allowed with only one visitor allowed to stay overnight. And for those patients receiving end of life care, the number of visitors will be determined by the patient’s care team.