RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hoping to help people avoid getting lost or showing up late to appointments, VCU Health has an app that shows turn-by-turn directions to its buildings and parking areas in downtown Richmond.

The VCU Health Way Finder app gives users driving and walking directions to ensure they are headed to the right unit, floor or building.

“Whether you’re traveling to our campus from home or need help finding your way from the nearest bus stop, Way Finder will get you where you need to go,” VCU’s Health website states.

The app offers parking suggestions, saves parking locations and gives directions based on various modes of travel, including public transit. The Way Finder app will help people find the following buildings and parking structures when on campus:

Adult Outpatient Pavilion

Ambulatory Care Center

Children’s Pavilion

Critical Care Hospital

Gateway Building

Main Hospital

Nelson Clinic

North Hospital

Patient and visitor parking decks and valet parking (12th Street parking deck, Children’s Pavilion parking deck, Adult Outpatient Pavilion parking deck)

To use the app, you enter your starting point, select a destination from a built-in directory or by typing in the location. You then enter your destination — for example, “cardiology” or “pediatric radiology” — and then Way Finder will suggest parking options. The app will give turn-by-turn directions and an animated map.

You can get the app online or by using your iPhone, iPad or Android device.