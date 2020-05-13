VCU hosting virtual community forums ahead of Virginia’s reopening

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University and VCU Health experts plan to speak at virtual community panels this week aimed to cover topics related to COVID-19, health disparities and the safe reopening of businesses.

The following virtual events are free and open to the public:

Plan a Better Future: Health Equity Considerations During COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has exposed the inequality and health disparities that exist for seniors, minorities and other vulnerable populations, and Richmond is no exception. This webinar, presented by the Community Foundation for a Greater Richmond and VCU Center for Community Engagement and Impact, will share effective public policy practices that arise from an equity lens and actions the nonprofit community can take during this crisis to support better outcomes for those most at risk.

Panelists include: Nakeina E. Douglas-Glenn, Ph.D., director of the VCU Grace E. Harris Leadership Institute; Steven H. Woolf, M.D., director emeritus of the Center on Society and Health at VCU; and Marcie S. Wright, Ph.D., director of research support services for the VCU Center on Health Disparities.

When: 10-11 a.m. May 13

Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/plan-a-better-future-health-equity-considerations-during-covid-19-registration-104549243602. Registrants will receive an email with a link to join the event.

Getting Back to Business: What the Richmond Business Community Needs to Know about COVID-19

Business, health and risk management leaders from VCU and VCU Health will discuss the impact of COVID-19 on the business community and considerations for determining how and when employees return to the workplace.

Panelists include: Brian D. Anderson, president and CEO of ChamberRVA; Gonzalo Bearman, M.D., a hospital epidemiologist at VCU Health and chair of the Division of Infectious Diseases at VCU; Thomas Briggs, assistant vice president for safety and risk management at VCU; Richard Wenzel, M.D., emeritus chairman and professor in the Department of Internal Medicine at VCU. Peter Buckley, M.D., dean of the VCU School of Medicine and interim senior vice president for VCU Health Sciences and CEO of VCU Health, will moderate the discussion.

When: 3-4 p.m. May 13

Where: https://vcuhealth.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lPT261IfTNSze70V0gejXQ

COVID-19: Richmond Community Conversation Series

The American Heart Association, Richmond Councilwoman Cynthia Newbille and the VCU Health Hub at 25th are hosting an interactive virtual Community Conversation Series on COVID-19. The weekly conversations will focus on educational resources for students and families, economic resources for individuals and businesses and the devastating effects of COVID-19 on black and brown communities.

When: 4 p.m. May 14 (additional forums at 4 p.m. May 21 and May 28)

Where: facebook.com/VCUHealthHubat25th

A New Normal with COVID-19

As discussion continues about how to reopen workplaces, businesses, schools and other public spaces, what do we need to do to stay safe during the pandemic? Reopening requires everyone to move forward together by practicing social distancing and other daily habits to reduce the risk of exposure to the virus. Join VCU Health hospital epidemiologist Gonzalo Bearman, M.D., for a webinar about what has been learned and what to expect next.

When: 5:30-6 p.m. May 14 (15-minute presentation, followed by 15-minute Q&A)

Where: https://vcuhealth.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jJnbm34NSY62weRaRE_JNA

Responsibly Restoring All Services: Safety and Innovation at VCU Health

Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, VCU Health has never stopped providing care to those who need it. As the health system has now restored all services and procedures, panelists Ralph R. Clark, M.D., interim CEO of VCU Hospitals and Clinics, and Tom Yackel, M.D., president of MCV Physicians, will discuss VCU Health’s enhanced safety standards, testing capabilities and more. Peter Buckley, M.D., dean of the VCU School of Medicine and interim senior vice president for VCU Health Sciences and CEO of VCU Health, will moderate the discussion.

When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. May 15

Where: https://vcuhealth.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_M-6YXnksSdGy3XSULZRkoQ