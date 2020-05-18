VCU implements changes to maintain social distancing as students move out

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Some Virginia colleges are allowing students to start moving out of their dorms as the spring semester comes to an end.

Because of the coronavirus, many students have not been on campus since spring break, which was more than two months ago for many universities. Virginia Commonwealth University allowed students to move out starting Monday.

“It feels very different because normally there’s a whole bunch of people and students walking around,” VCU freshman Ashley Armstead told 8News.

Students signed up for a three-hour time slot to move-out. The time slots are available from May 18 to June 19 to maintain social distancing. Students can only have one guest helping them move out and each are required to wear a face mask.

Freshman Celia Bourhill said moving in last fall was much easier.

“I had all my family so it went a lot quicker and a lot easier, but there’s so much stuff and just me and my sister to bring it down and go back up and bring it down,” said Bourhill.

To further prevent the spread of COVID-19, VCU is not providing moving carts as they normally would. Students are encouraged to bring their own carts or dollies.

“You have to bring one thing at a time or however much you can carry at a time,” Bourhill said.

Back in March, shortly after spring break, VCU allowed students to come back and retrieve essential belongings from their dorms.

Students were encouraged not to move out completely. At that time, the decision to keep online classes for the rest of the semester had not yet been made.

“I actually moved out just about everything except for my refrigerator and my bed stuff just in case there was a chance of us coming back,” Armstead said.

The students 8News spoke with are hopeful they can return to campus as normal in the fall.

Other Virginia universities, like the University of Richmond are also starting the process of a staggered student move-out.

