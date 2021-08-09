VCU report recommends complete ban on alcohol at fraternity events

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Nearly six months since the death of VCU freshman Adam Oakes during an off-campus frat party, Virginia Commonwealth University has released the preliminary report in its comprehensive review of Greek Life at the university.

Among its recommendations: a complete ban on alcohol at fraternity and sorority events, “party patrols” by the VCU Police Department, and the introduction of a database detailing past misconduct by Greek organizations.

The review, which was produced internally by VCU, was based in part on an assessment and report by Dyad Strategies, a consulting firm contracted by VCU to investigate the state of Greek Life on campus.

The Dyad report, which featured extensive surveys of VCU students, found that their attitudes towards hazing and alcohol use were “similar to and, in some cases, healthier than their peers nationally.” But that speaks less to the healthiness of VCU’s Greek Life and more to a deep national dysfunction.

Even with those “healthier” attitudes, an estimated 70 percent of VCU fraternities were found to engage in hazing, and 30 percent engaged in “coercive behavior regarding forced or encouraged alcohol

consumption among their new members” – patterns of behavior believed to have lead to Adam Oakes’ death.

In an email announcing the report’s release, VCU said Delta Chi, the fraternity that hosted the party where Oakes died, was “not specifically part of these reviews.” The fraternity was permanently suspended by VCU this summer, and can no longer operate as a registered student organization.

Several of the report’s recommendations involved the expansion of VCU PD’s presence in off-campus areas and the development of a more proactive approach to parties in neighborhoods bordering campus. A spokesperson for the department said they were “reviewing the reports and recommendations from the FSL Review to determine our next steps.”

