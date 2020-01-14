1  of  3
Breaking News
Driver dies in roll-over crash that closed Henrico ramp Driver injured after tractor-trailer crash on I-295; All lanes closed Investigation underway after person hurt in Petersburg shooting

VCU student wins $100K in New Year’s Day lottery drawing

Local News

'It hasn't sunk in yet!'

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Paying off student loans just got much easier for a business student at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Jeff Walker recently claimed the $100,000 second-place prize in Virginia Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

Walker discovered the good news while texting with a friend after both realized they had missed out on the $1 million top prize. It was then Walker realized he was still a winner.

“It feels weird,” Walker, of Midlothian, told lottery officials. “It hasn’t sunk in yet!”

Walker bought his winning ticket at the Food Lion located at 1100 Courthouse Road.

He plans to pay off his student loans and invest the rest of his winnings.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events