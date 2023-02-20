RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new study out of Virginia Commonwealth University looked at nearly 200 mass shooting cases and found a common trait among them, providing insight into how to identify a potential mass shooter.

The research looked at the behavior of 177 mass shooters and found social isolation to be a big indicator of a potential mass shooter.

The study was conducted in 2022 and looked at behaviors that friends, family and co-workers of mass shooters can observe. VCU said the concerning behaviors could be noticed and reported early on, potentially saving lives.

