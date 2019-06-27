VCU’s campus will be smoke and tobacco-free starting July 1

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University has approved a policy that will make its campus smoke and tobacco-free.

All tobacco products — including e-cigarettes — will be prohibited on university-owned property, including buildings and vehicles. They will only be allowed in designated outdoor smoking areas.

The university says they adopted the policy in an effort to reduce tobacco use, tobacco-related fire hazards and litter, and promote a safe and healthy campus environment.

The policy does not apply to smoking cessation products designed to treat tobacco or nicotine dependence, the university said.

“VCU is committed to eliminating known health hazards and promoting healthy habits among students, patients, faculty and staff,” said Thomas Briggs, assistant vice president for safety and risk management. “The smoke- and tobacco-free campus policy is a start. Our plan is to also provide ongoing education and smoking cessation resources to help our community members make good choices about their health and environment.”

The policy will go into effect on July 1.

More information can be found here.